The State Of Michigan Blames The Failure Of EVs On The Oil Companies - Plans To Sue

The American auto industry is in the middle of a pivot back to gasoline-powered cars after more than a decade of chasing a mostly electric future. Some observers say it's short-lived, driven by new tariffs and shifting regulations under the Trump administration. Others blame market forces and the fact that many electric-vehicle choices haven't been on par with consumers' needs.

But the State of Michigan is attempting to hold another group responsible for the downturn of EVs and renewable power in general: the oil industry.