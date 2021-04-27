The TESLA MOMENTUM BUILDS: WHICH Brands Are The BIGGEST Losers To Elon's Iron At Trade-In Time?

The fact of the matter is, however, that gas-powered cars are being displaced by electric vehicles. The market share for the automotive industry still remains heavily based on the production and sale of gas-powered vehicles, but electric cars are beginning to make their presence known. IHS Markit, a market analysis company, said that the overall presence of BEVs rose from .5% in 2019 to 1.2% in 2020. The firm forecasts global EV sales to rise by 70% this year.







The graphic seems to reveal that nearly 60% of its trade-ins come from “non-premium brands,” including Toyota, Honda, Ford, and Chevrolet. Close to 40% of the company’s trade-ins are premium brands, like Audi, Lexus, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Only 2% of the trade-ins are EVs, proving the competition, in the simplest terms, is other gas vehicles and not other EVs.





