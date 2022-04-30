The TRILLION Dollar Questions NONE Of The Media Will Ask! Will The Amount Of Ford Lightning EV Sales Be GREATER Than The LOSS Of ICE-Based F-150's In The Next 3 Years?

Ford is trying to get the world to think the launch of the F-150 Lightning EV is the greatest thing since sliced bread as they should.



It's a very nice truck (if you want your EV to look like an old-school gas burning, climate hating machine) and of ALL the EV pickup efforts outside of CyberTruck we like it best. As you know we've always been fans of Ford and have bought a number of their products over the years.



Would we BUY a Lightning with our own money to actually use day to day and not try to flip?



Maybe. If they had a really good configuration priced in between the lowest and highest price unit.



But as we predicted, it should do ok in sales UNTIL CyberTruck arrives. The world has YET to see the insanity of want and speculation that CyberTruck will bring to the market. And YES, I have one on order and I DO own Tesla stock. But I also own MORE Ford than Tesla. Take THAT you haters who love to say we're being PAID by Elon.



He needs us about as much as Gisele needs me.



So back to the topic at hand and to the QUESTIONS the mainstream media WON'T ask or DOESN'T want the world to know the REAL answers to...



1. Will there be ENOUGH EV proponents (not just for the first 24 months) to buy the Ford product seeing MOST are phony, moral narcissists who want validation and adoration, because they are SO good and SO much better than you and I? No matter how good the truck is, the majority of people seeing one driving will think it's an old school gas burner. And these people CANNOT have that. They NEED to stick out and have people laud their moral character superiority and the Lightning may not accomplish that for them.



2. You hear it all the time from these manufacturers. Our EV's are BETTER than any traditional product we make! Almost to the point of DISCOURAGING people from deciding to buy the products that made them famous and that are on the ground NOW. So three years out, will Ford have sold MORE units of the Lightning than the amount of LOST ICE F-150 sales, now that they and the media have conditioned people to think ICE BAD, EV GOOD?



And those my friends are the TRILLION dollar, life changing questions.



The answers WE believe will be ones NO ONE will want to hear.



What is YOUR opinion on the subject??







