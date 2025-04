It’s no secret that China’s automakers have been eyeing a bigger piece of the European market. Now, one of them may be about to gain a foothold right in the heart of Germany’s automotive landscape.

Back in January, reports surfaced that several Chinese carmakers were interested in buying or leasing two Volkswagen plants, one in Dresden, the other in Osnabruck, both of which are set to shut down as part of VW’s ongoing cost-cutting efforts.