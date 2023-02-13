The Taliban Want To Race At Le Mans In Toyota Powered Hypercar

The Entop Black Swan is a hypercar concept built in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan by a startup. Now the team behind the one-off wants to race a modified version of it at Le Mans. But there’s a slight issue – money. However, Entop remains confident and promises a racing-ready prototype will be shown at this year’s Expo Doha Qatar. Here’s what's going on.



Afghanistan is pretty well-known by now mostly because of widely reported military operations. Sadly, the country has been in the global news lately mainly because of various internal conflicts, questionable decision-making, and human rights violations. But someone decided to shift this negative international perception about it. At least for a while, that is.



