The Telluride And Palisade SO Over Deliver For Their Price. What OTHER Vehicles Do The Same? Or SHOULD?

It's a given the most surprising thing about the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade isn't that they're super vehicles. There are a LOT of great vehicles out there today.



The true game changer with those new rides is that you get a vehicle that is truly great for about $20k LESS than you'd pay from the other guys.



Which in turn makes the experience of owning one even more satisfying. And why so many dealers are adding huge markups.



So what we would like YOU do is to choose OTHER vehicles out there in the market that YOU also think OVER DELIVER for the price like the Selluride and Palisade (rhymes with Escalade).



Which ones do you get unreal value for the money? And which models should adopt a more aggressive pricing strategy like those two hot SUV's.







