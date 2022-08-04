"The Tesla CyberTruck Looks Straight Out Of A VIDEO GAME." Will That Be Its WINNING Secret Or Its Future Implosion?

I cannot think of a vehicle more polarizing since the Bangle BMW 7-Series than the Tesla CyberTruck.



The initial reactions were fast and furious. Whether you loved or hated it EVERYONE was blown away when it debuted.



And the going opinions are it looks SO futuristic! Like a video game or something you'd see in a science fiction thriller OR it looks like it was designed by a three year old or it looks like ASS and it's SO ugly.



The traditionalist's are chirping the Lightning is going to embarrass it because THAT'S A REAL PICKUP!



Yet, the futurist's like me (full disclosure I have one on order) think people have been DYING for some FRESH BREAD and once people see them in mass on the streets trucks like the traditional pickup (EV or not) are going to look old and like grandpa's old oldsmobile station wagon.



So WHICH side are YOU on?



Traditionalist or futurist? And will it be a win or a loss for Elon?



Cybertruck looks straight out of a video game. CGI IRL @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jb92NAXNPp — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 8, 2022



