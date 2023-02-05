The Tesla Model Y Is Silently Dominating The US Market, OUTSELLING This Perennial Leader So Far In 2023. Can You GUESS The Model It's BEATING?

Agent001 submitted on 5/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:50:20 AM

Views : 554 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A surprising statistic.

Did you know this and what do you attribute this to???







The Tesla Model Y Is Silently Dominating The US Market, OUTSELLING This Perennial Leader So Far In 2023. Can You GUESS The Model It's BEATING?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)