The Tesla Model Y Is Silently Dominating The US Market, OUTSELLING This Perennial Leader So Far In 2023. Can You GUESS The Model It's BEATING?

A surprising statistic.Did you know this and what do you attribute this to???Shocking how little this is being talked about:Tesla Model Y is outselling the Toyota Rav4 in the US thus far in 2023. Folks buy the Rav4 for its combination of safety, reliability, and affordability.Tesla is achieving this with 40%+ higher MSRP and $0 advertising. $TSLA— Farzad Mesbahi (@farzyness) May 1, 2023
