The Tesla Numbers Are In—And They’re More One-Sided Than Most People Expected

Tesla retained its commanding lead in the U.S. electric vehicle market during the third quarter of 2026, outselling every other EV brand combined, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates from Cox Automotive.



U.S. EV sales totaled an estimated 262,649 units in Q3, the highest quarterly volume in a year and up 6.1% from the second quarter. That marked a clear sequential rebound after the sharp post-incentive drop that followed the expiration of the federal EV tax credit at the end of September 2025. Year-over-year, however, volume remained down 39.5% from the record 434,279 units sold in Q3 2025, when buyers rushed to capture the credit before it expired. EVs accounted for roughly 6.4% of all new-vehicle sales in the quarter, up from 5.8% in Q2 but still well below the brief double-digit share seen a year earlier.



Tesla delivered an estimated 144,094 vehicles in the U.S. during the period, capturing a 54% share of the EV market even as its own sales fell 19.7% from a year earlier. The remaining roughly 118,555 EVs sold by every other brand combined fell short of Tesla’s total. The Model Y alone accounted for 99,037 sales—37.2% of the entire U.S. EV market—while the Model 3 added 40,346 units (15.1%). Together the two models represented nearly 97% of Tesla’s U.S. volume, with the Model Y making up 69% of the company’s quarterly sales and the Model 3 28%. Tesla’s year-to-date U.S. sales through September stood at 386,194 vehicles, or about 52.9% of the roughly 726,000 EVs sold overall.



Most other automakers posted year-over-year declines, though a few gained ground. Rivian ranked as the clear second-place brand with 19,239 sales (7.2% share), up 45.7%, driven by strong commercial van deliveries and the new R2. Toyota and Lexus posted the largest percentage gains, with Toyota EV sales rising 328% to 12,904 units and Lexus climbing sharply as well. Subaru also grew, supported by new electric models. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 remained the best-selling non-Tesla model, while many traditional brands and earlier EV offerings saw steep drops.



Cox Automotive described the results as evidence that the post-credit “reset phase” is largely behind the industry. Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of Industry Insights at Cox, noted that improving sequential sales, competitive pricing, new products, and gasoline prices well above $4 a gallon are supporting demand. While the U.S. EV market remains smaller than its 2025 peak, it appears to be stabilizing on a more sustainable footing as consumers respond to compelling vehicles and high fuel costs.



Tesla’s dominance, built primarily on two mature models, continues to define the American EV landscape even as rivals introduce new products and the broader market recovers from the incentive-driven surge of a year ago.



