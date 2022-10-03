The Threat Of $5 A Gallon Gas Forces Buyers To Book Tesla Orders

Tesla is seeing its order rate surging in the US, according to sources familiar with the matter, as the record gas prices are turning more people toward electric vehicles.

However, it won’t significantly affect its deliveries since the automaker is still production-constrained.

Amid the crisis in Ukraine and sanctions to put pressure on Russia to end its invasion, oil and gas prices have increased significantly.

Crude oil is now at over $100 per barrel, and the average gas price at the pump in the US was at $4.25 a gallon – with some regions seeing $5 a gallon.