The Times They Are A Changin'! WHAT Does The New King Of The UK Drive?

Agent001 submitted on 9/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:02:14 PM
Posted without comment. how do you feel about this?And did the Queen have better taste in cars than the KING?The new King of the United Kingdom is a Tesla owner ????@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/lvdd91TEZV— Sam ?? (@SamTwits) September 8, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
