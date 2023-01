Jeremy Renner is in 'critical but stable condition' after being injured while out and about in his snow plow.



The 51-year-old actor, a two-time Academy Award nominee, was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, his spokesperson told Deadline noting how he suffered a 'weather related accident while plowing snow.'

Renner, who is a big lover of machines often posts pictures and videos of himself enjoying his home in Lake Tahoe where he can be seen plowing his driveway.