The Toyota Highlander Is A Hot Selling Vehicle. But Does THIS Guys Real-Life Test Drive Tell The REAL TRUTH About It?

We all know the Highlander is a popular selling SUV.



Anyone you talks to THINKS its great because of word of mouth.



But is this real life test drive impression closer to reality?



00R sent this reddit post along so take a long and lets discuss this potential Highlander buyers experience...Oh, and how about the PRICE?!



Yesterday, I drove about four hours to a dealership, ready to lock in a 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum. I don’t believe in buying sight unseen, so I wanted to test drive it first before making the final call. I never been behind the wheel of a Toyota before.



I’ve read so many posts here saying these are great vehicles — reliable, fuel-efficient. That gave me some confidence going in.



But once I finally got there and took it for a quick test drive, I knew within ten minutes that something was off. After spending about an hour — split between city streets and highway driving — I was honestly stunned by how mediocre the overall driving experience was.



At $60,000+ out the door, you’d expect something that feels premium, refined, maybe even a little luxurious. I kept hearing that the Highlander Platinum was “close to Lexus-level quality,” and many people buy these over Lexus but I can confidently say it’s not even close. It felt completely underwhelming.



The handling was… fine, but far from impressive — I’d give it maybe a 6/10. It felt almost boat-like at times. The powertrain was just meh, and every time the turbo kicked in, it got noticeably loud. The overall driving dynamics were painfully average.



Then there’s the interior. For something labeled “Platinum,” it was shockingly basic. The illuminated door sills were cool — but that’s about it. No ambient lighting. The interior lighting overall felt dated and uninspired. And this is a 2025 model that still uses incandescent bulbs, even for the turn signals — which, honestly, feels like an insult at this price point. Sure, I could swap them out, but that’s not really the point.



The JBL sound system was another disappointment — flat, tinny, and completely lacking bass, even after adjusting the settings. The only thing I genuinely liked was the heads-up display. Still running safety sense 2.5 which hasn't been updated since 2020.



In the end, I just couldn’t pull the trigger. $67K out the door for something this uninspiring. No way. If this were around $45K OTD, I probably would’ve gone for it, because at that price point, at least you know what to expect.



For context, I could buy a Lexus RX350h for $67K OTD — but that model’s too small for my needs, and I’m not a fan of the Lexus TX either. i refuse to spend that much money for a 4 Cylinder.



I get it — Toyotas are known for reliability. But outside of that, these vehicles are painfully average and wildly overpriced for what they deliver. When it comes down to the core driving, experience and comforts. I left very disappointed.







