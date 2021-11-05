The Ultimate Quest - Who Has The Fastest SUV On The Planet?

Cadillac is getting ready to become an EV-only brand from 2030, but before it gets there it’s going to serve up a near-700 hp Escalade-V. Intel suggests the kick-ass Caddy hauler will be powered by the 689 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the CT5-V Blackwing. That would make it one of the quickest ways on the planet to move seven people from zero to 60mph. But maybe not the quickest. The super-SUV sector is booming and we’ve counted 17 family trucks that have more than 500 hp, nine that are packing over 600, and a couple of crazies with more than 1000 horses under the hood. Here’s your countdown of the most muscular SUVs you can buy, from 505 hp to more than 1000 hp.



