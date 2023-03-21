The Upcoming Lamborghini LB744 Will Have 1000HP And 14 Driving Modes

Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid supercar, which will replace the Lamborghini Aventador, will arrive with a new V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors, producing a combined 1000bhp.

It ushers in a new electrification era for the Italian marque, while also allowing its signature V12 engine to “live on”, rather than being killed off by increasingly strict emissions regulations.