The Upcoming Lamborghini LB744 Will Have 1000HP And 14 Driving Modes

Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid supercar, which will replace the Lamborghini Aventador, will arrive with a new V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors, producing a combined 1000bhp.
 
Set to be powered by a new V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors, the LB744 will produce a combined 1000bhp, making it the most potent Lambo in the firm’s history. 
 
It ushers in a new electrification era for the Italian marque, while also allowing its signature V12 engine to “live on”, rather than being killed off by increasingly strict emissions regulations.


