The Very First 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Made Sells For $3.7 Million

During Barrett-Jackson's hometown Scottsdale auction, LOT #3005, aka the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1's first retail production unit (VIN 001), was sold at no reserve for no less than $3.7 million – establishing a new record for the C8 iteration.

According to the rumor mill, the one and only Chevrolet dealer and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick is – again – the owner of this collectible. In fact, the first production-series 2025 Corvette ZR1 with VIN 001 joins a very long list of prime first-year Corvettes purchased by Hendrick – he's the owner of every new VIN 001 Corvette offered in the novel mid-engine C8 era.

More precisely, the inaugural 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray went his way for $3 million in 2022, he also paid $3.6 million for the first 2023 Corvette Z06, followed by the 2024 Corvette E-Ray for $1.15 million, and he also has the inaugural VINs for the Stingray Convertible and the Z06 Convertible! That's dedication, right?