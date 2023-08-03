The Woman's World Car Of The Year Is...........

After months of testing and evaluation, the Women’s World Car of the Year awards have crowned the Kia Niro as the World’s Best Car for 2023. The Korean crossover beat out a list of 59 candidates to take the top prize, besting the Audi RS 3, Citroen C5 X, Ford Ranger, and Jeep Avenger in the grand finale. The Women’s World Car of the Year awards are decided by 63 motoring journalists from 43 countries, and the results are verified by Grand Thornton, a New Zealand-based auditor that has certified the awards since their inception in 2009. The announcement was made on March 8, International Women’s Day, and the Kia Niro also won the Best Urban Car category. Other winners include the Jeep Avenger for Best Family SUV, the Citroen C5 X for Best Large Car, the Nissan X-Trail for Best Large SUV, the Ford Ranger for Best 4x4, and the Audi RS 3 for Best Performance Car. The Kia Niro follows in the footsteps of previous winners such as the Peugeot 308, Land Rover Defender, and Mazda 3. The winner of the 2023 World Car of the Year award will be announced on April 5 at the New York Auto Show. The BMW X1/iX1, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Kia Niro are the final contenders for this year’s prize. In addition, Hyundai’s SangYup Lee was named the 2023 World Person of the Year for his work on the new Kona, Ioniq 6, and N Vision 74 Concept. The Women’s World Car of the Year awards have been recognizing outstanding vehicles since 2009, and past winners include the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Range Rover Evoque. While the awards focus on cars that appeal to women, they are judged by a panel of experts who evaluate the vehicles based on a wide range of criteria. The awards are seen as a valuable resource for car buyers, providing insight into the best vehicles on the market. In conclusion, the Kia Niro has been crowned the World’s Best Car for 2023 by the Women’s World Car of the Year awards. The awards recognize outstanding vehicles based on a wide range of criteria and are judged by a panel of experts from around the world. The winners are seen as valuable resources for car buyers looking for the best vehicles on the market.



