The Nascar Cup Series race in November had a debate about the future of the auto industry. The plane carrying the banner flew past Phoenix Raceway. Plug in and drive. Do you want to be dull? It's a good idea to drive Toyota.

An open letter to the chief executive officer of the world's largest carmaker from groups including Public Citizen criticized its slow roll out of electric vehicles. The surging consumer demand for battery electric vehicles has not been met by Toyota. Toyota can and must shift quickly to electric vehicles.



Toyota Motor Corp. and other Japanese carmakers are at risk of losing their leading position if they don't shift to EV fast enough.