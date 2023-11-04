The World's Most Expensive License Plate Auctions Off For $15 Million

When the very high number of horses on your automobile or the very low number of examples of the same are no longer enough to make you stand out, an overpriced vanity plate is definitely the way to go. We now have a new world record for the most expensive, but with a twist. Every year, the multi-millionaires and billionaires of the UAE gather in Dubai at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah, for something called the Most Noble Numbers charity auction. It’s a state-held event that aims to put into circulation the most coveted, single- or double-digit vanity plates with the money going to charity – the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign that will feed the poor, to be more precise.



