The World's Most Expensive Rolls Royce Unveiled For Those That Have A Cool $28 Million Burning A Hole In Their Pocket

The world's most expensive new car has been unveiled today by Rolls-Royce – and it has an umbrella that extends out of the back!

The £20million Boat Tail convertible grand tourer is the first of an exclusive trio of highly personalised nautically-based limousines.

It has been specially commissioned by a wealthy and 'flamboyant' couple with a love of chilled champagne and alfresco meals - hence the vehicle's incredible rear deck housing a dinner set, rotating cocktail tables with matching chairs and a parasol that automatically extends out when they want to dine at the rear of their Roller.
 



