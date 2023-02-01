Theory Gains Traction That EV's Are Simply A Tool For Government Control

Everyone out there in the world who has considered purchasing an electric vehicle has experienced some degree of what the industry refers to as 'charge anxiety' and 'range anxiety.' Prospective owners of electric vehicles are concerned enough about the availability of charging options on the roadways that they have shied away from making the leap to EV driving. Others who have purchased an EV live with the reality that the conditions do exist, and it certainly shapes their commuter and leisure travel plans.



However, there may be something more sinister going on that is more a probability than a possibility, and the consequences could be significant. It is no secret that governments around the world are pushing their respective citizens to buy electric cars in the name of climate change, but I believe at some point in the very near future, if it is not in play already, municipal, state, and federal governments will use EVs as a tool to keep their citizens in line through EV's Over-The-Air software (OTA).



