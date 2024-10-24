There Are Less Than 100 Camaros Left On Dealer Lots Nationwide

Chevrolet built the last Camaro last year. Only 90 units show up on the brand's vehicle locator right now. Once they are sold, there will be no new Camaro available on the market.

The last Chevrolet Camaro Convertible was completed on November 22. The last Chevrolet Camaro coupe missed its deadline and has been officially dead since December 14, 2023. That is when General Motors rolled out the last six-generation muscle car.

The first six-gen Camaro had seen the light of day eight years ago, on October 26, 2015, at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan.