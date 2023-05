English newspaper The Sun has been sent images of a Mercedes-AMG One hypercar that burned to the ground on the M6 motorway in Staffordshire. According to a local witness, "It wasn't being driven at the time, it was just being towed," which makes the unexpected meltdown all the more surprising.

Firefighters did their best to save the car, but as the images reveal, the blaze was too intense. Hopefully, there is enough remaining for Mercedes to determine the cause of the ignition.