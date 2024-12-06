There Are Over 220 Cybertrucks On The Used Car Market Already

Tesla requires anyone purchasing a new Cybertruck to sign a Motor Vehicle Order Agreement preventing them from reselling the electric truck within a year. If buyers renege on this agreement, they can be sued for $50,000 or any profit generated from the sale exceeding $50,000. However, it appears the threat of legal action hasn’t dissuaded Cybertruck owners from attempting to flip the EV. Going through Autotrader reveals that 223 Cybertrucks are looking for new homes across the United States, and 180 of them have been listed for sale on Cars.com. While many Cybertrucks are listed across multiple platforms, it’s clear that the market for used ones is growing and will only continue to do so.



Read Article