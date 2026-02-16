There Is A Lot Of Hype About Mazda's Rotary Motor, But What Are the Pros And Cons?

Not every engine has a set of pistons that move up and down in a cylinder. The Wankel, or rotary engine, delivers its power with rotational force rather than a reciprocating mass that hammers out horsepower and torque. The rotary engine was not only an innovative method of internal combustion, but also one of the most polarizing powerplants ever available to the public. The rotary engine is best known for its use in the Mazda RX-7 and RX-8 sports cars, where it became quite iconic. Although it did offer some impressive performance from such a small package, it also came with a serious maintenance regimen that was not for the passive car owner. This article discusses the advantages and disadvantages of the intriguing rotary engine. Are rotary engines any good? You be the judge.



