Elon Musk’s Tesla no longer reigns as the world’s largest electric vehicle producer.



The firm is now in second place behind China-based BYD, an auto giant backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which outsold it in the first six months of this year. BYD saw a 315 percent jump in sales from last year – it sold 640,000 electric vehicles, while Tesla delivered 564,000. READ MORE And the China-based company is poised to sell 1.5 million EVs this year.



