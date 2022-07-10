There Is Almost a Three Year Wait For Hyundai And Kia Vehicles In South Korea

Agent009 submitted on 10/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:35:57 AM

Views : 348 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

South Korean car buyers are growing frustrated over delivery delays from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

While the car manufacturers state that delays can be attributed to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the overall growth in demand for new vehicles, many consumers believe the Hyundai Motor Group is prioritizing overseas markets due to the depreciation of the Korean currency against the United States dollar, meaning exporters can sell products at a cheaper price in the global market.



Read Article


There Is Almost a Three Year Wait For Hyundai And Kia Vehicles In South Korea

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)