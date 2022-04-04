There Is No Trucker Shortage - Drivers Won't Work For Sweatshop Big Carriers

Photos of empty shelves have littered social media over the past year. And these, in part, have been blamed on a lack of truck drivers.

Reports of a trucker shortage are nothing new but they've been picked up more widely amid the very tangible supply chain disruption during the pandemic.

Some companies have been hiking up wages and offering massive sign-on bonuses to new truck drivers, saying that no one wants to work for them anymore. The American Trucking Association's chief economist said in October that the US trucker shortage had reached "an all-time high."