There May Be A Hard Core John Cooper Works GP Mini In The Making

In recent weeks, Mini has introduced the all-new Cooper Hatch and Countryman, both available in fully electric guises. The automaker has said it will still offer combustion-powered variants, but that will change in 2030 when the brand becomes electric-only. With this in mind, many feared we would never get a fourth-generation John Cooper Works Edition GP, the ultimate expression of what a performance Mini can be. However, according to Stefanie Wurst, Head of Mini, it could still happen.
 
Speaking to Top Gear, Wurst discussed a new JCW GP. "We don't know when or how, but I would love it. I was driving the current GP during the week of Nurburgring 24 Hours this year, and I just love it. I think there is a future for that nameplate, and I think it makes it even more credible that we have teams racing at the Nurburgring."


