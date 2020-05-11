There's NO SEMA SHOW This Year So HOW ABOUT Let's All Watch A 6x6 Pursuit In LA At Taco Bell?!

A possible DUI pursuit involving a mammoth "T-Rex" truck in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night ended with a crash into a pole.



Newschopper4 was over the chase around 9:45 p.m. on the 101 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard, with the driver speeding on the California motorway.



The driver was wanted for a possible DUI, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office Lost Hills Station. The pursuit started in the Malibu area, the department said.



The driver exited the freeway and took the giant vehicle onto surface streets, ignoring street lights and passing other cars in a dangerous manner. The sheer size and weight of the vehicle made it difficult to image officers performing a PIT maneuver or doing anything that could hinder the driver.







