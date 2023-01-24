These 8 Automakers Are Struggling To Retain Buyers And Have Become One And Done Brands

Dodge, Ram, Audi, Mazda, GMC, Volkswagen, Acura and Mercedes-Benz are all in the heat of a “nomad retention challenge” in the U.S., a report from S&P Global Mobility shows.

This means these eight brands face the challenge of keeping their conquest customers [new customers not previously within a brand’s base] from being “one and done” and going elsewhere after one purchase, the research firm said.

These brands were one of three major groupings identified in the S&P Global analysis of retention and defection of so-called nomadic customers with unidentifiable loyalty patterns.

On the other side of this challenge are Tesla, Subaru, Jeep, Kia, Hyundai and BMW — brands with a high share of the nomads returning to market and higher retention. Tesla was a standout here, with a share of first-time owners at 83 percent and the lowest one-and-done rate of all the measured brands at 39 percent.

