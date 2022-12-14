These Cities Have The Naughtiest Holiday Drivers

The holidays can be stressful and that’s before factoring in junior screaming his lungs out, complaining about getting a Nintendo Switch instead of a PS5.

Unsurprisingly, this stress can translate into aggressive driving and a new study from GasBuddy looked to find the cities with the most aggressive holiday drivers.

The study examined 2,613,857 drives in the top 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States that occurred between November 24th and 26th. It specifically looked for aggressive driving behaviors such as fast acceleration, speeding, and hard braking.



