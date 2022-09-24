These Guys CLAIM That The 10 GM Cars On THIS List Will Be Worth BIG $$$ Someday. Where Did They GO RIGHT And WRONG In The Choices And Are They OUT OF ORDER?

Most GM cars start depreciating the minute they roll out of the dealership, which makes them terrible investments. Not all of them, though. Here are ten affordable GM classic cars that are expected to rise in value in the coming years.



10. 1978 - 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

9. Saturn Sky Redline

8. 1966–1970 Oldsmobile Toronado

7. Corvette C4 ZR-1

6. Buick Grand National

5. Chevrolet Nova SS

4. GMC Syclone

3. Hummer H2

2. Pontiac Solstice GXP

1. Corvette C5 Z06



Ok, Spies...RATE their picks. Tell us where they went right, wrong and critique the ranking order...



Saturn Sky? Seriously?



Where is the dual hood scoop FORMULA Firebird? Or the Silver Anniversary Corvettes and Pace Cars?





