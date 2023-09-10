They Are Coming After Your Car - First Your ICE Vehicle Then Your EV

Not before time, some drivers are beginning to realize that the war against cars is neither an abstraction nor some distant conflict that they can safely avoid — nor something they can avoid by switching to electric vehicles (EVs). As conventional cars are forced off the roads, EVs will be next.
 
In a recent article on “degrowth” for NR, I noted that in Less Is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World, Jason Hickel explained that while “we need to switch to electric cars,” ultimately their numbers would have to be “radically” reduced, too.
 


