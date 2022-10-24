They Call Her MARY BRANDON! Do GM’s Mary Barra’s Tweets Have LESS Traction Than A BIDEN RALLY?

We sold out our EV truck in twelve NANOSECONDS!



People are GAGA about GM EV's!



Our customers CAN'T WAIT for our EV's!



How many of you out there are as sick of these cheap tactics to make you think everyone on earth can't wait to drive an EV and ESPECIALLY those made by GM?



Its hard to calculate which is more a turnoff. The GM claims or Camp LeJeune lawsuit ads.



But you won't hear this from the other websites because well, MOST are in the tank and progressive leftists.



The don't WANT to know the truth NOR do they want to do the work to expose the truth.



They've missed things that are SO easy to show that the excitement they CLAIM exists just isn't there.



Let us give you a telling example no one else has pointed out...





Take a look at this tweet from the GM boss Mary Barra. Who BTW, has a new nickname from the twitterverse. Mary BRANDON!



This tweet was posted at 12:09PM. And at this very moment, almost six hours later, has a measly EIGHT comments and 57 likes. And this isn't the only tweet that is light on engagement. If you look at MANY of the things they put out there, the traction is WEAK to say the least. You could almost compare their lameness to the attendance at a Joe Biden rally.















And the comments? Priceless. Here are a few:



"How many "around $50k" trucks will you actually produce in 2024 that customers can buy WITHOUT "15k market adjustment" ?



"Does gm expect everyone to become millionaires by then? Or are you gonna allow financing as long as mortgages to be able to afford the payments on these over priced power wheels?"



"Oh you mean to chapter 11"



"Can someone tell Mary Brandon You can't make money selling computer renders?"







This second example shows a tweet from three days ago. We sure don't see a lot of excitement in those numbers. Pretty MT, if you ask us.







From what WE see, the EUPHORIA they claim just DOESN'T seem to match the reality of the social engagement.



Discuss...





