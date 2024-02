Doesn't it make you sick that they are not even hiding their underhanded motives anymore?



They are just coming out and saying it.



We're not doing this because we want to make our companies more successful, we're ONLY doing it in hopes it gets Joe re-elected.



How disheartening it is to see these corrupt people only making moves to retain power, no matter what expense it is to the average American?













NEWS: To give President Biden a better chance of winning the 2024 election, the administration is considering relaxing its limits on tailpipe emissions that are designed to get Americans to switch from gas-powered cars to EVs - NYT

It was a concession to automakers & labor…



