They Don't Make Them Like They Used To - Vehicle Dependability Suffers As Automakers Fumble With Half Baked Technology

"They don't build 'em like they used to." It's a common saying, usually heard from those who are getting on a bit in life. The thing is, though, they may be onto something. These days, cars are becoming increasingly complicated, and there are a good deal more issues that modern cars need to deal with that their ancestors didn't, such as a huge push for more and more electronics inside cars, device integration software, and the fact that some manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz don't want regular people fixing their own cars anymore. We're certainly far removed from the '80s, when anyone could service their Corolla in half an hour in the garage.



Read Article