They GOT TO GO! The Coyote Ugly Hyundai IONIQ 6 Lease Prices SO CHEAP, Dealers Don't Want You To Know About Them.

On Wednesday, CarsDirect introduced a remarkable lease deal for the Ioniq 6 SE, making it one of the most affordable EV leases in the United States. With a monthly payment of just $239 and no money down, this exceptional offer is hard to ignore. The program began on Tuesday morning and will run through April 1st, 2024.



The Hyundai Ioniq 6 boasts an estimated 321 miles of range and ample interior space, but its aesthetics leave much to be desired. The base Ioniq 6 SE comes with a single, rear-mounted electric motor, providing 225 horsepower. While it may not be the best choice for those in colder climates with limited EV charging options, the unbeatable $239 monthly lease makes it an appealing option to consider.



And in a bizzaro-style move, many dealers DON'T want customers to know the deal exists. But it does.



Previously, the best lease promotion Hyundai had advertised required a $3,499 down payment for a $249 monthly lease. There was also a $199 per month deal on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE, but it required a $3,999 down payment. Regardless, Hyundai continues to offer some of the most attractive lease deals on its class-leading EVs. With the confirmation of the Ioniq 6's zero-down offer for $239 a month, Are you tempted?



What's the catch? In this case, we can't see one. Bottom line is they're STONES that nobody wants and they GOT to GO AWAY.



We say even though it's BUTT ugly (Infiniti J30 UGLY) at that price we might lease one as a daily commuter.



Hard to beat the price...



What say you?



More details:



24MY IONIQ 6 (SE/SEL trims)



* All new: HMF [Hyundai Motor Finance] 12k Featured 24-month lease term







RWD:



* SE RWD - HMF 12K Lease - $239 per month for 24 months with $239 due at signing.

* SEL RWD - HMF 12K Featured Lease - $349 per month for 24 months with $349 due at signing.



AWD:



* SE AWD - HMF 12K Lease - $349 per month for 24 months with $349 due at signing.

* SEL AWD - HMF 12K Featured Lease - $449 per month for 24 months with $449 due at signing.



24MY KONA (EV) – (SE/SEL trims)



* All new: HMF 12k Featured 24-month lease term

* SE - HMF 12K Featured Lease - $169 per month for 24 months with $1,999 due at signing.

* SEL - HMF 12K Featured Lease - $179 per month for 24 months with $1,999 due at signing.





