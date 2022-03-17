Thieves Are Now Drilling Holes In Gas Tanks To Steal Your Precious Gas

Chances are your local news affiliate has already reported on it happening in your neighborhood: criminals drilling into and draining gas tanks to steal the sweet, expensive nectar inside, leaving their victims with not only no fuel but also a hefty repair bill. It happened to one Pennsylvania woman, who said the thief stole the gas right out of her Nissan Rogue as it sat parked outside her home. There are similar stories coming out of California, too, and Missouri, and Wisconsin. We’ve seen this before, and you could probably guess when. ABC reported on a similar trend back in 2008, when gas breached $4 a gallon — about $5.30 today. During the fuel crisis of the ’70s, thieves would simply siphon gas out of tanks with a hose, though modern vehicles incorporate rollover valves and, in some cases, lockable caps to deter that behavior. There’s no deterrent for a drill and a plastic container however, which is why the modern approach has proven considerably more frustrating.



