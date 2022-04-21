Thieves Begin Stealing New Hyundais From Philadelphia Rail Yards

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.

The theft took place late Monday night or early Tuesday morning near the port of South Philadelphia. The initial investigation focused on a nearby CSX railyard, and police say they are interviewing security guards at the port. Authorities issued radio alerts with vehicle descriptions, and none of the cars had tags or registration.