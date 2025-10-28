Thieves Find A Way To Steal Toyotas Via A Headlight Vulnerability

Toyota has earned a reputation as one of the industry's most dependable brands over the decades. Sure, there's the occasional recall that makes headlines but the brand still ranks at the top of reliability surveys year after year. This reputation for reliability makes Toyotas desirable in both new and used car markets, which in part has led to an unexpected problem. Car thieves are targeting Toyota and Lexus models across Canada, Australia and the UK with a hack that can make these car's security systems useless in minutes. They're using a device called a CAN Invader that can bypass a vehicle's immobilizer, unlock doors and start the engine with no one being the wiser. These attacks can potentially be used against most modern cars, but the alarming frequency with which thieves are targeting Toyotas exposes a fundamental weakness.



