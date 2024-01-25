Thieves Mutilate Porsche Taycan To Steal Headlights

People steal things from cars all the time. Whether it's the wheels, the catalytic converters, the radio, or just stuff from the interior, it happens all the time. In the case of this Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the thieves decided to steal the headlights. Reddit user No_Supermarket9751 posted photos of the bizarre crime that happened to his friend, and the end result is oddly disturbing.



The incident happened on Monday night in Düsseldorf, Germany, No_Supermarket9751 told Motor1. The Porsche was parked on the road, and the thieves used tin snips to cut into the fenders for access to disconnect the lamps. The poor Taycan looks like it just got finished fist-fighting a can opener.





