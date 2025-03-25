Thieves Steal 8 Brand New 2025 Corvette ZR1s From Factory Lot

Chevrolet unveiled the 2025 Corvette ZR1 in July 2024, and the rollout to buyers has been slow. Dealerships are still waiting for the first production models to arrive, but it seems some individuals got tired of waiting. Thieves busted into the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky and made off with eight cars, at least one of which was a ZR1. The heist occurred last week, per a report from Road & Track. They cite a Facebook post claiming thieves cut a hole in the fence at the factory and made off with the cars. Interestingly, the first report of something being wrong apparently didn't come from the plant. On the morning of March 22, police were notified of a suspicious Corvette at an apartment complex that still had factory stickers and wrappings on it. An investigation ensued, at which point the hole in the fence was discovered. General Motors did an inventory check and found eight cars were missing.



