Thieves Steal Ten Ford F-150 Raptors From The Factory Lot - All Had Keys In Them

Ten Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks were stolen right from the factory, shortly after they had rolled off the production line. Thieves, however, ran out of fuel and were caught at a gas station.

The vehicles disappeared from Ford's plant in Woodhaven, Michigan, last Wednesday, at around 2 in the morning. They were sitting in a storage location on the factory premises at the time of the theft. All vehicles had the keys on board, so the thieves had the easiest mission possible.

However, Flat Rock police are investigating how the suspects managed to go inside the storage lot. The officers found a Kia abandoned south of where the suspects drove through the security fence, so that might have been one of the vehicles they arrived at the scene with.

The Kia had also been stolen. It had a rear right window broken, and the igniton punched. However, none of the employees whom the police talked to was able to provide any information.