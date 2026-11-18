Even a secluded, heavily fortified celebrity estate isn’t completely immune to the rising wave of vehicle thefts. Early Wednesday morning on November 11, the Broken Head, NSW, home of actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, was targeted in a brazen, armed garage heist.

According to local reports via 7news and security footage, four unidentified men wearing balaclavas scaled the front security fence of the sprawling rainforest property. Once on the grounds, the intruders successfully gained entry to the garage, where three vehicles were parked with their keys left inside.