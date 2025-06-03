Thieves Steals Over $300,000 Worth Of Wheels And Brakes From German Tuner

For decades, ABT has been building, tuning, and racing some of the wildest European cars on the market, earning itself a reputation that stretches well beyond Germany. But apparently, that fame has its downsides, like attracting a group of thieves who recently decided it would be a great idea to raid the parking area at ABT’s German headquarters, making off with roughly €300,000 (~$318,000) worth of parts from several cars. According to Daniel Abt, seven cars were targeted late at night last Sunday evening. The thieves didn’t just swipe a couple of wheels and call it a day. No, they went full surgical mode, hacking up the cars, stealing their wheels, and even removing the expensive carbon ceramic brake discs and rotors. The tuning brand doesn’t believe this was the work of amateurs, noting that the power supplies and lighting around the parking area were cut, keeping their criminal activities hidden in the shadows.



