Thin Mints and Thick Heads: DUI Suspect Takes Out Girl Scout Cookie Stand!

Agent009 submitted on 2/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:52:28 PM

Views : 2,134 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.wsaz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.

“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said. According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches.

Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital. “I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.

Read Article


Thin Mints and Thick Heads: DUI Suspect Takes Out Girl Scout Cookie Stand!

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)