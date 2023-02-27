Thin Mints and Thick Heads: DUI Suspect Takes Out Girl Scout Cookie Stand!

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.



“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said. According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches.



Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital. “I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.



Read Article