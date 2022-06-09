Things That Make Elon Smile-VW ID.Buzz Van STILL TWO Model Years Out In The USA? What's Up With THAT?

Can you believe after all the teasing and concepts the VW MicroBus is STILL TWO model years out?



AND most likely the range will DISAPPOINT and it will cost too much.



The questions are simple...



1. Will they miss the potential market and lose to new models coming out before theirs?



2. How many people do YOU know that actually WANT one and will buy one?



3. WHY are so many of these companies that are lauded at being tech and manufacturing geniuses FLOUNDERING SO BAD against Elon?



Inquiring minds want to know...





