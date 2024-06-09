Things That Make You Go Hmmm: Often Hyped Tesla FSD Can't Drive In Reverse

Elon Musk has hyped up Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software for years, but it's still a work in progress with major limitations. For one, it requires constant driver supervision as it navigates the world, making it not autonomous at all, actually. It still makes hair-raising mistakes, too. 
 
What's more, FSD can't reverse, which I'd argue is a pretty important skill for any system calling itself "Full Self-Driving." However, according to Tesla, that's about to change. On Wednesday, the Tesla AI X account posted a roadmap for future feature releases that includes "Reverse in FSD" in October. 


