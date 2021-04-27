Things That Make You Go Hmmmm. YOU Talkin' To ME? Who Thought Robert De Niro Doing Kia Ads Would Be The Right Fit?

De Niro in an advert for Kia. According to his lawyer, the actor makes such commercials because he has to pay for 66-year-old Ms Hightower’s extravagant spending habits.



According to his lawyer, Caroline Krauss, the star of Taxi Driver, Mean Streets and The Godfather: Part II nowadays makes howlers such as Dirty Grandpa and Little Fockers, not to mention commercials for baker Warburtons and car-maker Kia, because he has to pay for 66-year-old Ms Hightower’s extravagant spending habits. ‘Mr De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,’ Ms Krauss said.



Who even knew he DID Kia ads? Did you? And HOW is he a fit for the brand?



Discuss...









Read Article